WhatsApp users to accept new Privacy Policy, or delete account: Report

WhatsApp will update its terms of service in 2021, taking effect from February 8 according to a report by WABetaInfo. If users do not agree to the new privacy policy then they could lose access to the messaging app. In the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, it is written that users can either accept the new terms, or ‘delete’ their accounts.

The new privacy policy consists of information about WhatsApp’s service and all of the user data is processed. It also includes information on how businesses can use Facebook services to store and manage chats.

According to a separate report by The Independent, all users “must agree” to the new terms by February 8, if they wish to have access to continued services from the app.

This new announcement will not be sent in the form of a chat, instead, it will show up an in-app banner. The company had recently integrated the feature of in-app banner announcements that can redirect users to external websites or carry a specific user action. The introduction of the new Terms and Privacy Policy will be the first push that the company sends through the new feature.

All of the users who do not accept the new Terms and Privacy policy can delete their WhatsApp account from inside of the app settings. However, after February 8, they will have to accept the Privacy Policy to access the app.

