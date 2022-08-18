scorecardresearch
WhatsApp users might soon be able to recover deleted messages

WhatsApp Beta has introduced a new feature that lets users restore deleted messages a few seconds after they deleted them.

August 18, 2022 12:10:39 pm
WhatsApp might be working on a new feature that will let users undo deleted messages.

WhatsApp might be working on a new feature that will let users undo deleted messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update to selected users through the Google Play Beta Program, which lets users recover messages deleted by them.

As it turns out, the feature is already available for some lucky beta testers running WhatsApp beta v2.22.18.13 on Android devices. Soon after a user deletes a message from their end, WhatsApp shows a bar like in Gmail saying that the message was deleted along with an Undo button. You can see what the ‘Undo delete’ feature looks like in the image below.

WhatsApp Undo Deleted Messages option Here’s what the undo delete message option looks like. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

Users will have a couple of seconds to undo the action before the bar disappears for good. One thing to note is that the bar does not show up if you use the ‘Delete for me’ option. If you want to try the feature for yourself, make sure you are enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program and update your app from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can also download the latest beta APK from the internet.

Yesterday, the Meta-owned messaging platform announced that the native WhatsApp app for Windows was out of beta and users will be able to send and receive messages even when their phone is offline. Last week, WhatsApp added three new privacy-focused features that let users leave a group silently, block screenshots and choose who can see your online status.

