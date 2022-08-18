WhatsApp users might soon be able to recover deleted messages

August 18, 2022 12:10:39 pm
WhatsApp might be working on a new feature that will let users undo deleted messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update to selected users through the Google Play Beta Program, which lets users recover messages deleted by them.
As it turns out, the feature is already available for some lucky beta testers running WhatsApp beta v2.22.18.13 on Android devices. Soon after a user deletes a message from their end, WhatsApp shows a bar like in Gmail saying that the message was deleted along with an Undo button. You can see what the ‘Undo delete’ feature looks like in the image below.
Users will have a couple of seconds to undo the action before the bar disappears for good. One thing to note is that the bar does not show up if you use the ‘Delete for me’ option. If you want to try the feature for yourself, make sure you are enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program and update your app from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can also download the latest beta APK from the internet.
Yesterday, the Meta-owned messaging platform announced that the native WhatsApp app for Windows was out of beta and users will be able to send and receive messages even when their phone is offline. Last week, WhatsApp added three new privacy-focused features that let users leave a group silently, block screenshots and choose who can see your online status.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Hanae Mori, Japanese couturier who melded east-west styles, dies at 96
Even if RRR is not India’s official selection, the film can still compete at the Oscars. Here’s how
Lily James, Willem Dafoe to lead indie drama Finalmente L’alba
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to rumours of her dating Raghav Juyal: ‘Ab main hyper ho jaungi’
Dylan Mohan Gray backs Anurag Kashyap, says ‘will be embarrassment to India’ if The Kashmir Files is selected for Oscar
Supreme Court orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of IOA
Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for defamation
Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting ‘fake anti-India content’
Little boy crashes Pope Francis’ weekly audience in Vatican City. Their interaction wins hearts online
Plea to stop Noida man from euthanasia trip withdrawn from Delhi High Court
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart must pay $650.5 million in Ohio opioids case