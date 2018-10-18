WhatsApp users could soon link accounts to Facebook, Instagram: Report

WhatsApp could introduce three new features soon

WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature that could help users link their accounts with other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. This has been reported by TelecomTalk, which claimed WhatsApp could introduce this among three new features that have been developed for the messaging service.

While previous reports have confirmed that WhatsApp will be introducing Stickers, as well as a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, it is believed that ‘Linked Accounts’ will also be a part of the upcoming updates. This feature will be made available for the regular app and WhatsApp for Business, across Android and iOS. This will help Facebook/Instagram users consider WhatsApp as a backup account, in case it gets hacked or breached.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on Silent mode, expected on devices running Android 8.0 Oreo and above. This will modify the app badges for WhatsApp, as until now, users will see a notification badge besides muted conversations. With the upcoming updates, WhatsApp users will not get to see the notification badge, that is expected to appear only once the chat gets unmuted. Also, it appears as if the settings would not need to be changed to use the new ‘Silent’ feature.

Finally, WhatsApp has planned ‘Vacation mode’, a feature that will improve the archived chat experience. With this feature, archived chats will remain as they are, even if new messages appear. Currently, an archived chat gets unarchived the moment it receives a new notification. As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could introduce Vacation mode to iOS first, before rolling out to Android.

