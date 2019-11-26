WhatsApp updates: iOS gets call waiting support, chat screen redesign

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for the iOS version of the app, which brings call waiting support among other features. WhatsApp iOS version 2.19.120 adds redesign to the Chat screen design as well to make it easier to quickly scan messages. It also lets users send messages directly from the Braille Keyboard when using the VoiceOver mode.

The update list also mentions the privacy setting to let users control who can add them to groups. Admins will have the option of sending users a private invite instead when a user restricts people from adding them to a group. This privacy setting has been available for sometime, though the changelog for WhatsApp mentions it. The option has already rolled out to Android and iOS earlier.

In order to activate the group privacy settings, users can go to Settings>Account> Privacy, followed by Groups. In Groups they will see the option for who can add them to one. The options range from Everyone, My Contact, My Contacts Except, where users can block some contacts from adding them to a group.As WhatsApp explains, if an Admin who is not in your contacts wants to add you to a group, they will have the option of inviting you privately.

Regarding calling waiting, WhatsApp will let users choose to accept an incoming audio call, while they are already on another call. This will be useful in scenarios where someone relies more on WhatsApp calls. Users get the option of declining an incoming call or ending the earlier call and accepting the new one when this is activated. It is not clear if the Android version of WhatsApp will also get the call waiting feature.

Users can head over to the App Store Store and search for the WhatsApp update, which is around 85 MB in size. There’s still no word on when WhatsApp plans to bring Dark mode to its Android and iOS versions, though it has been spotted in the beta versions of the app.

Meanwhile on Android, WABetaInfo has spotted a new option for Delete Messages on the Android beta, though this is not yet available and is still a work in progress from WhatsApp. The Delete Messages feature will lets users determine when messages should be deleted, which varies from Off, One hour, One Day, One Week, One Month and finally One year. The feature also appears to be compatible with the proposed Dark Mode.