WhatsApp updates Group Privacy Settings Android and iOS beta versions: Report

WhatsApp recently unveiled its group privacy setting for its Indian users. Now, the company has started testing the feature in other markets as well. The company has also made slight tweaks to the feature as well, now, instead of the ‘Nobody’ option that was available earlier in the Group Privacy Settings feature, there is a new blacklist.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is remotely activating the Group Privacy Settings feature in iOS beta version 2.19.110.20 and Android beta version 2.19.298. It states that the feature might not appear even after updating to the latest version, to activate it users are suggested to back up their chat history and reinstall WhatsApp.

To use the setting, users can head to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. Where they will be shown three options: Everyone, My Contacts and My Contacts Except.

To recall, when the feature first rolled out it consisted of a ‘Nobody’ option too, which has now been replaced by the “My Contacts Except’ option. Users will now be able to select a few users or click on the ‘Select All’ option to include the entire contact list.

According to the report, if you add any new contacts to your phone, you will be required to go and manually add those additional contacts to the list.

Separately, WhatsApp according to WABetaInfo is also providing users with the ability to listen to voice messages consecutively on its WhatsApp Web interface too.