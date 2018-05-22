WhatsApp iOS update adds ‘Request Account Info’ feature for users

WhatsApp update on iOS brings ‘Request Account Info’ feature and here’s how it will work. WhatsApp update on iOS brings ‘Request Account Info’ feature and here’s how it will work.

WhatsApp update on iOS brings with it an important new feature, which will let users request their Account information from the messaging app and see the kind of data that has been shared and kept by the company. WhatsApp had announced this feature earlier in light of European Union’s General Data Protection Regime (GDPR), which comes into effect from May 25. GDPR puts more control in the hands of the user and calls for greater data privacy of consumers.

WhatsApp version 2.18.60 is now available on iOS, which will bring the ‘Request Account Info’ feature and allow users to download their data. The update was already live for us on the App store. According to WABeta Info, which spotted the update first, users can just go to settings and see the option for ‘Request Account Info’ in the Account option. It also looks like WhatsApp will now inform a user when they cannot add a business to a group chat.

Further CallKit framework on iOS has also been disabled by WhatsApp. The update also brings improvements for video calls and Payments feature in India. In order to check their Account info, users can go to Settings>Account> Request Account Info>Request Report. In our case, it told us that the report will be ready in three days by May 25.

According to the WhatsApp, the report can be accessed and ported to another app as well. It includes WhatsApp account information as well as Settings. The report does not include a user’s messages, since these are end-to-end encrypted and not stored by WhatsApp on its servers. WhatsApp also says that if a user makes changes to their account like changing their number or deleting the account, then the report request will be cancelled.

Users will have a few weeks to download this report. The update also includes improvements to the backup feature where users can now encrypt their account data before backing it up to the iCloud, though we could see an option for this on the app just yet.

