WhatsApp update on iOS brings private reply, add stickers to photo or video and more

WhatsApp on iOS has got a new update, version 2.19.11 which brings some crucial new features The new update will let iOS users on WhatsApp choose a new private reply option in a group chat conversation. There’s also the option to add stickers when editing photos or videos on iOS now.

Finally, the update log also mentions 3D Touch to preview a contact’s Status. Users will need to download the update in order to get the new feature on iOS. Here’s how they will work.

Private reply on WhatsApp Group chat

This feature will work on any group chat in WhatsApp on iOS. What this does is that it lets a user reply to another user for a particular message sent in a group chat, without the entire group getting the reply.

In order to try this, just long press any message in a group chat. The menu that pops up has a More option at the bottom. Tapping ‘More’ reveals two more options. One is Reply privately, which is the new addition.

Tapping on ‘Private Reply’ will open the personal chat with that particular user, but the message to which you are replying, and the group for which you are doing this will also be mentioned in that new reply. Just type your message and it will be sent to the personal chat with the user.

Add stickers to edited photos, videos

While sending videos or photos, you can edit them to add a sticker as well. Just tap on the smiley icon at the top, and the option for stickers will show. You can choose the sticker and increase or decrease its size by pinching it. You can also delete the sticker by pressing it and then dragging it towards the trash symbol.

3D Touch to view status

In the status bar, one can now just rely on 3D Touch to get a preview of the Status/Story shared instead of viewing the entire story. Just long pressing a user’s name will give a quick sneak peek of the the story that has been uploaded.