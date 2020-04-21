With ‘Together at Home’ sticker WhatsApp sends a message to a world under lockdown With ‘Together at Home’ sticker WhatsApp sends a message to a world under lockdown

To help people overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and stay positive while working from home WhatsApp has been taking important measures for quite some time. Recently, the instant messaging platform introduced a cap to frequently forwarded messages. Now to help people stay connected with friends and family members WhatsApp in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new sticker pack called “Together at Home”.

WhatsApp launched its first set of stickers nearly 18 months ago and since then people have been using these interesting and fun stickers to communicate with one another and make the chatting experience fun and happy.

With the new “Together at Home” sticker pack WhatsApp aims to help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. “Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers,” WhatsApp noted.

The new Together at Home sticker pack includes stickers such as social distancing, we’ll do this together, all high-five, Ok, wash hands, staying home, work from home and many more. All the stickers are to encourage users to stay at home due to the country-wide lockdown.

Also Read: WhatsApp could soon let you group voice, video call 8 people at a time

WhatsApp noted, “We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.” The “Together at Home” sticker pack is now available within WhatsApp app with text localized for 10 languages including Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Also Read: WhatsApp message from WHO claiming lockdown extended till June is fake; don’t believe it

“Billions of stickers are sent every day on WhatsApp helping people share private thoughts and expressions without even typing a word. Since we launched stickers 18 months ago, they have become one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp,” the instant messaging platform claims.

How to send stickers on WhatsApp

–Ensure to first update the WhatsApp app to be able to use the new stickers. Head over to Google Play store and Apple store.

–Then open a chat and click on the typing bar, then “+” option.

–Head over to the available stickers section and download “Together at home” sticker pack from there.

–After downloading the sticker pack will move to the “My stickers” section.

–Go back to the chat and choose the ‘Together at home’ sticker pack you will be able to see the new stickers. Click on the one you wish to send to the contact and tap on the send option.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd