WhatsApp to take legal action against businesses sending bulk messages

WhatsApp is looking to take legal action against businesses that are engaging in or assisting other businesses to send bulk messages on its platform. The company on its FAQ page has stated that its WhatsApp Business app and the WhatsApp Business API has been developed to help companies manage customer interactions and that their products are not intended for bulk or automated messaging. Bulk or automated messaging is a violation of WhatsApp’s terms of service.

The company states that they are committed to reinforcing the private nature of their platform to keep its users safe from abuse. To do so they are identifying and banning accounts that break their terms and conditions.

On December 7, the company said that they will be taking legal action against those who are engaged in or assisting others in abusing the platform by sending bulk or automated messages.

The company states that it will also take legal action on businesses claiming their ability to use WhatsApp in ways that violate its terms.

The company in its FAQ page has clarified that it will take legal action against businesses if the abuse continues beyond December 7 or if those businesses are linked to on-platform evidence of abuse before that date.

WhatsApp has acknowledged that this will require a holistic approach. To do so, it will be using all the resources at its disposal to prevent abuse that violates their Terms of Service.

To recall, WhatsApp has also announced that it will be limiting the number of message forwards a user can send to five times in an attempt to cut down on the spread of misinformation.

