WhatsApp to switch on shop button on business profiles

With the pandemic increasing people’s dependence on communication apps, for things much beyond messaging, WhatsApp has made it a bit more easier for businesses to sell on the platform. From today, WhatsApp is adding a shopping button and direct purchase option to Business Profiles making it easier for customers to follow through.

“We will expand ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat. We also want to make it easier for businesses to integrate these features into their existing commerce and customer solutions. This will help many small businesses who have been most impacted in this time,” said a WhatsApp blog post. While the service will be launched globally, India will have to wait a bit to see the rollout.

Soon businesses will also get the “option to manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer”. The post said this will it “make it easier for small and medium size businesses to get started, sell products, keep their inventory up to date, and quickly respond to messages they receive – wherever their employees are”. WhatsApp said some of these business services will be charged.

On WhatsApp, the company claimed, 175M people message a WhatsApp Business account every day. This aligns with the Harris Poll’s online survey on business messaging which found that globally, 80 per cent of international adults agreed “messaging is a quick and easy way to communicate with a business”. And nearly 68 per cent of international adults said they are “more likely to” do business with/purchase from a company that can be contacted via messaging. In India, while the above numbers were similar, 78 per cent of adults agreed that messaging saved time than calling a business and 75 per cent now prefer to message a business than before the pandemic.

The poll was conducted among 8,214 in the US, Germany, the UK, India, Mexico, Brazil and Indonesia without mentioning specific brands and products.

