WhatsApp to stop working on older iPhone variants from October: Check details

WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on older Apple iPhone variants later this year. A new report by Mashable India suggests that the popular instant messaging app could stop supporting older versions of Apple’s iOS software as early as October this year.

The versions include iOS 10 and iOS 11, as per earlier hints by WABetaInfo. If reports are to be believed, WhatsApp has already started alerting iPhone users on iOS 10 and iOS 11 of the change.

Why could this be happening?

WhatsApp, like most apps, needs to be regularly tweaked and optimised for all phones and devices it supports, across iOS, Android and desktops. The development team needs to focus its resources on newer software versions, and newer devices for which it can develop new features while maintaining the app. This also means eliminating support for older software versions that is used by very few users.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series: 5 big features to look forward to next week

Which iPhone models could this affect?

With iOS 16 set to officially launch next week and iOS 14 and 15 being the more popular versions of the software right now, not a lot of iPhone variants are set to be affected by WhatsApp’s decision. The primary devices that still function on this older version of the software include the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S.

Users running iOS 10 and iOS 11 on any iPhone model that supports an upgrade to newer iOS versions can update their devices to continue using WhatsApp normally.

How to update your iPhone?

If you’re on iOS 10 or iOS 11, and your model supports an upgrade, you can head over to Settings > General and then tap on the Software Update option to check for updates and update your device.