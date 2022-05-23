WhatsApp to stop supporting iOS 10, iOS 11 soon: Report

WhatsApp will soon stop supporting iOS 10, iOS 11, according to WABetaInfo. While the reasons for the new development aren’t yet clear, the instant messaging service generally drops support for older versions of Android and iOS in order to introduce new functionalities that may not work on those operating systems.

Screenshots obtained by WABetaInfo reveal that WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 after October 24, 2022. This can also be confirmed by viewing the WhatsApp Help Center which mentions iOS 12 and newer versions as supported and recommended operating systems, with no mention of earlier versions of iOS.

Users on iOS 10 or iOS 11 will need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using WhatsApp, this means that you won’t be able to use it on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C. Updating to a more recent version of an operating system is also important because they generally contain the most up-to-date software patches and security features.

This comes just days after it was discovered that WhatsApp Desktop is testing a feature that would allow users to download their account information without having to use the application on their phones. While it already allows users to download all their information it collects about them, it is still only available on mobile unless you are on a particular beta version of the desktop interface.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had begun testing a feature that allows users to silently leave groups without notifying all the other users in the said group. Once that update gets a wider rollout, you would be able to leave any WhatsApp group you want and only the admin of the group would be notified of your departure.