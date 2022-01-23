WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chats from Android to iOS

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp will soon let users migrate their chat history from Android to Apple iOS devices. The company first introduced the in October, which allowed iOS users to transfer their chats to Samsung and Google Pixel devices, and is looking to expand to more.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the company is working on a ‘move chats to iOS’ feature, that asks for permission before importing chat history. Unfortunately, going by the shared screenshots, it seems like users will only get one shot at starting the migration process. Skipping the step will not show you the prompt again.

WhatsApp chat transfer prompt. (Image credit: WABetaInfo) WhatsApp chat transfer prompt. (Image credit: WABetaInfo)

To do so, one might have to download the ‘Move to iOS’ app, which allows for secure transfer of content such as contacts, message history, photos, and email accounts. Once you choose to migrate data, the app creates a private Wi-Fi network and searches for nearby Android devices. Select the one that is yours, enter a security code, and the transfer process begins. Users will also have to keep their phones and app unlocked during the session.

In a tweet, WABetaInfo had previously noted that iOS to Android transfer is imminent, albeit only for those running on the latest Android 12 version. This was further confirmed by Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, who announced that the feature is coming to both phone ecosystems soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is planning to introduce new editing features that allow users to draw on images before sending them out. Users will soon be able to pick between three pencil sizes and types. A blur feature is also on its way, which would be handy when sending out screenshots with sensitive data.