WhatsApp to soon get Read Later feature: Here’s what you need to know

WhatsApp to soon get Read Later feature: Here's everything you need to know

WhatsApp is working on a Read Later feature and the platform is expected to release it shortly. It is all set to replace the existing Archived Chats feature. The Read Later feature seems like a better version as it will not bring back the archived chats on the top of the messaging app. The new feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo in the latest 2.21.2.2 beta version of WhatsApp.

Currently, when you archive an individual or group chat in WhatsApp, the service hides it in the archive section, so that the chats are not visible on the top of the messaging app. However, when a new message arrives, the archived chat automatically shows up on the top of the screen, which is quite annoying. With the new Read Later feature, WhatsApp aims to eliminate these interruptions.

Once it is enabled, chats with new messages will remain in the Read Later section and users won’t be notified if a new message arrives. All chats in the Read Later category will remain muted.

“WhatsApp was developing Read Later, a replacement/improvement of Archived Chats. When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn’t receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions,” the report says.

“If you don’t like Read Later and you want to ‘downgrade’ to the old functionality (when the feature will be enabled for everyone in a future build), you can within WhatsApp Chat Settings,” WaBetaInfo added.

Currently, you will find the Archived chats at the end of all the chats. You just need to open WhatsApp and scroll down to the bottom of the chats. Here, you will see the ‘Archived’ option, which you need to click on to see what all chats you have achieved. The feature might first be rolled out to Android WhatsApp users.