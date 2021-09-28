scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
WhatsApp to soon get multi-device 2.0 support and message reactions

It is being said that WhatsApp allows you to link up to four devices and one smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 28, 2021 9:58:00 am
whatsapp, whatsapp feature, whatsapp delete for everyone feature, whatsapp delete for everyone, whatsapp delete everyone feature, whatsApp delete messages, WhatsApp, whatsApp news, whatsApp update, whatsApp tricks, whatsApp android, whatsapp delete for everyone recover, whatsapp delete for everyone limit, whatsapp delete for everyone time limitWhatsApp has started working on "multi-device 2.0," and users will soon be able to use their iPad as a new linked device. (Image credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp for iPad might soon be a reality as the Facebook-owned company is working on multi-device support. Now ahead of its official release, the feature has been spotted in the beta version.

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp has started working on “multi-device 2.0,” and users will soon be able to use their iPad as a new linked device. The cited source also asserted that the Android tablets will also get multi-device support on WhatsApp.

It is being said that WhatsApp allows you to link up to four devices and one smartphone. A WhatsApp spokesperson told TechRadar that the upcoming feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without the need to have your phone connected.

Also Read |WhatsApp is soon expected to get 5 new features: Check details

“Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time.”

Besides, WhatsApp is also planning to add message reactions on the app, as per the latest report by WaBetaInfo. The feature has already been spotted in the iOS version and it is now also available on Android 2.21.20.8 beta.

The feature is similar to how Instagram’s message reaction works. WhatsApp users will be able to react to messages with emoji icons. The messaging app might let you send emojis by long-pressing on a message, after which the app will display a few emojis. Once you select your favourite one, the person to whose message you responded will reportedly get a notification for the same reaction.

The cited source reported that the feature is currently under development and will be available to users in a future update. “Reactions aren’t anonymous, so everyone in the conversation will be able to see who reacted to a specific message,” the report stated.

