WhatsApp to soon get multi-device 2.0 support and message reactions

WhatsApp for iPad might soon be a reality as the Facebook-owned company is working on multi-device support. Now ahead of its official release, the feature has been spotted in the beta version.

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp has started working on “multi-device 2.0,” and users will soon be able to use their iPad as a new linked device. The cited source also asserted that the Android tablets will also get multi-device support on WhatsApp.

It is being said that WhatsApp allows you to link up to four devices and one smartphone. A WhatsApp spokesperson told TechRadar that the upcoming feature will allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without the need to have your phone connected.

NEWS: WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use iPad as new linked device ☄️

Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device on WhatsApp for Android! It's under development and it will be released in a future update. Follow me to discover more 💚 pic.twitter.com/rND4xQfBDj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2021

“Multi-device means that users will have the same functionality that is available on the current public versions of WhatsApp Web, Desktop and Portal, just without the need to have your phone connected. Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time.”

Besides, WhatsApp is also planning to add message reactions on the app, as per the latest report by WaBetaInfo. The feature has already been spotted in the iOS version and it is now also available on Android 2.21.20.8 beta.

The feature is similar to how Instagram’s message reaction works. WhatsApp users will be able to react to messages with emoji icons. The messaging app might let you send emojis by long-pressing on a message, after which the app will display a few emojis. Once you select your favourite one, the person to whose message you responded will reportedly get a notification for the same reaction.

The cited source reported that the feature is currently under development and will be available to users in a future update. “Reactions aren’t anonymous, so everyone in the conversation will be able to see who reacted to a specific message,” the report stated.