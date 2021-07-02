WhatsApp to soon allow you to select video quality

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to share high-resolution videos. Currently, the messaging app compresses high-resolution video or images you share on the messaging app.

WaBetaInfo spotted the new feature in WhatsApp’s 2.21.14.6 Android version and has also shared a screenshot of it. It shows that the messaging platform is planning to add new options to send quality videos to friends and family members.

There will be three options, including Auto, Best Quality, and Data Saver. The first one is self-explanatory. WhatsApp will automatically detect the best compression algorithm for specific videos.

If you choose the second option, then WhatsApp will always send the video in the best quality available. The data saver option means that when Data saver is enabled in your Android settings, WhatsApp will compress videos before sending them. The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. But, WhatsApp is soon expected to release it.

Besides, WhatsApp just recently rolled out the disappearing photos feature for beta users. The Facebook-owned company is calling this feature ‘View Once.’ When you share a photo with anyone, then it will disappear once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat. The feature is currently available for Android WhatsApp users.

One will be able to send disappearing photos by just choosing photos from the gallery. After that, you will notice a clock-like icon, which you need to tap on to send disappearing photos. The app will display the icon near the “Add a caption” bar. You can then send disappearing photos to your friends and family members.