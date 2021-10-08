WhatsApp to soon add a global voice message player: Here’s everything you need to know

WhatsApp recently release a feature, which allowed users to change the playback speed of voice messages. The company is now planning to release one more feature to offer a better experience to those who use voice messages.

It is working on a “global voice message player,” which will allow you to listen to voice messages even after leaving the chats. WabetaInfo says when you play voice message and leave that chat, it will then be pinned to the top of the main app. The cited source says the app will display the voice message on the top of every section or chat you visit.

WhatsApp will also give an option to pause and dismiss the voice message at any time. This feature could be useful when you receive a long voice message. “In this case, you can continue sending messages to other contacts when you are listening to the voice message,” WaBetaInfo said.

This feature has been spotted in the iOS beta version, but it is not available for everyone. The cited source also asserts that the same feature will also be rolled to Android users in a future update.

Besides, WhatsApp has also enabled end-to-end encrypted backups for Android and iOS users. It allows users to secure their chat backups on Google Drive. The company says if you want to protect your chat backups using end-to-end encryption, then you will be required to choose a personal password or a 64-bit encryption key.

One will witness this feature in the 2.21.21.5 Android WhatsApp version and 2.21.200.14 iOS version. WhatsApp is also working on a feature called “Default message timer.” This will let you start conversations with disappearing mode. Currently, if you need to use the disappearing mode, you will have to enable it manually.