WhatsApp to allow you to report a contact, but with chat messages

WhatsApp is testing a new feature, which will allow you to report unwanted users on the app. Users will also be able to report groups or business accounts if they are suspicious about anything. However, for that, you will be required to submit the recent WhatsApp chat messages. As per a fresh report by Wabetainfo, the Facebook-owned company will only take action against any account after properly verifying it.

The feature is currently accessible to Android beta testers. If you are using the beta version, then you can check this feature in the 2.20.206.3 Android WhatsApp version. The cited source explains that the messaging service “elaborates your report considering several factors.” The company first checks how many users have reported against the individual in concern. If the company finds several reports against a new WhatsApp number, then it will be blacklisted.

However, WhatsApp will now ask you to submit a copy of recent messages from the chat to double verify if a report is correct or not. The cited source asserts that “WhatsApp never receives your messages without your permissions. If you decide to report a contact, you agree to forward a copy to WhatsApp of the recent messages from that chat.” So before reporting anyone, you need to keep in mind that you will also be required to share a copy of recent messages.

For groups, you get the option of exiting it and deleting all the messages. If you are reporting a particular individual, then you will be given an option to block the person and delete the chat. The feature will also be rolled out to iOS beta testers. At the moment, it is unknown as to when this feature will be available publicly. But, WhatsApp is soon expected to add it to its app if the test goes well.

