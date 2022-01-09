scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Must Read

WhatsApp to revamp iOS chat design in future update

WhatsApp to remove Broadcast Lists and New Group rows from chat list on iOS; new access point.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: January 9, 2022 9:44:11 am
WhatsApp to revamp iOS chat design in future update. (File)

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is planning to revamp its chat user interface on Apple iOS devices. To do that, the application will be cleaning up its presentation by getting rid of certain rows.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the version 22.1.72 update removes the ‘Broadcast Lists’ and ‘New Group’ rows from the top of the chat list. WhatsApp acknowledges that the options have been in place for years, whereby tapping the ‘Start New Chat’ button on the bottom right, users can create new groups.

The Broadcast List option will be moved to a new access point in a future update for iOS. (Image credit: WABetaInfo)

But now, the Broadcast option will have a similar entry point, showing up in the top-left corner of the pop-up. The feature is planned for a future update and currently has no release date.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |Meta (formerly Facebook) debuts new hub to educate users on data privacy

WhatsApp has also begun testing a new feature on iOS that displays profile pictures in system notifications. The feature will first roll out to those running iOS 15 and will show DPs in both individual and group chat notifications. Currently, the update is only available to beta testers.

On a related note, iOS users will soon be able to differentiate between mentions and replies within a group chat. In the beta version, if someone replies to you, you will receive a push notification that says <sender name> ‘Replied to you’, followed by the group name. Any group mentions, however, will be highlighted as ‘Mentioned you’ and @<your name>.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement