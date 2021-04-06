WhatsApp will soon make chat transfer possible between Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp to make it easier for you to transfer chats between Android and iOS

WhatsApp will soon make it easier for you to transfer chats between Android and iOS, which is a long awaited feature. The messaging app lets you back up your data to a third-party cloud storage app, but doesn’t support chat history migration from one device to another. This might change soon with an upcoming update. WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer chats if they switch from iPhone to Android (and vice versa).

As per a fresh report from WABetaInfo, the messaging service will roll out the chat history migration feature in a future update that will enable you to migrate chat history on different devices. The website has also shared a screenshot, which shows that a user required to use the latest version of WhatsApp to transfer chat history to an Android phone.

“When the user tries to link a device having a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version,” WaBetaInfo reports.

Currently, when you switch from iOS to Android or Android to iOS, WhatsApp transfers your account information including your profile photo, name, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings, but it doesn’t migrate your chat history.

At the moment, the exact release date of this feature is unknown. It could arrive with multiple device feature. The latter means that you will soon be able to use WhatsApp across multiple devices, as per the report.

“The development of the feature takes a long time because it will totally change your experience on WhatsApp, and a lot of things have been rewritten in order to be compatible with multi-devices,” the report stated.

WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a “Larger Media Preview” feature. In simpler terms, the images that you share on WhatsApp will appear the way they are originally uploaded and the app won’t crop it. This feature is available in WhatsApp’s 2.21.8.1 beta version, so those who wish to experience it can install the latest version.