scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

WhatsApp will soon make chat transfer possible between Android and iOS devices

As per a fresh report from WABetaInfo, the messaging service will roll out the chat history migration feature in a future update that will enable you to migrate chat history on different devices.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 11:51:26 am
whatsapp, whatsapp ios, whatsapp android, whatsapp chat history, whatsapp chat transfer, whatsapp features, whatsapp update, whatsapp tricks, whatsapp tips, whatsapp newsWhatsApp to make it easier for you to transfer chats between Android and iOS

WhatsApp will soon make it easier for you to transfer chats between Android and iOS, which is a long awaited feature. The messaging app lets you back up your data to a third-party cloud storage app, but doesn’t support chat history migration from one device to another. This might change soon with an upcoming update. WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer chats if they switch from iPhone to Android (and vice versa).

As per a fresh report from WABetaInfo, the messaging service will roll out the chat history migration feature in a future update that will enable you to migrate chat history on different devices. The website has also shared a screenshot, which shows that a user required to use the latest version of WhatsApp to transfer chat history to an Android phone.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

“When the user tries to link a device having a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version,” WaBetaInfo reports.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Currently, when you switch from iOS to Android or Android to iOS, WhatsApp transfers your account information including your profile photo, name, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings, but it doesn’t migrate your chat history.

At the moment, the exact release date of this feature is unknown. It could arrive with multiple device feature. The latter means that you will soon be able to use WhatsApp across multiple devices, as per the report.

“The development of the feature takes a long time because it will totally change your experience on WhatsApp, and a lot of things have been rewritten in order to be compatible with multi-devices,” the report stated.

WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a “Larger Media Preview” feature. In simpler terms, the images that you share on WhatsApp will appear the way they are originally uploaded and the app won’t crop it. This feature is available in WhatsApp’s 2.21.8.1 beta version, so those who wish to experience it can install the latest version.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

realme 8, realme 8 pro, realme 8 price in india, realme 8 pro price, realme 8 price, realme 8 pro specifications, realme 8 launched, realme 8 pro launched in india, realme 8 series, realme 8 series launched, realme 8 series price in india, realme 8 pro specs, realme 8 price india, realme 8 features, realme 8 sale date, realme 8 pro sale date, realme 8 pro specs, realme 8 series sale date, realme 8 series sale flipkart
First look: Realme 8 Pro with 108MP camera at the back

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x