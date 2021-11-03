scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

WhatsApp to make changes to ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature: Report

WhatsApp update: It now seems that the messaging service could increase the time limit of this feature to an indefinite period, as per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 3, 2021 9:21:10 am
WhatsApp, WhatsApp Backup(Express Photo)

It seems WhatsApp will soon make changes to its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. The latest report from WaBetaInfo suggests that the company could extend the time limit for this feature.

The ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature was originally introduced back in 2017. It is currently one of the most useful and important features that the messaging service has offered to its users. This option saves anyone from the embarrassment if they have accidentally sent a wrong message to a group or an individual chat.

WhatsApp first offered the feature with a time limit of seven minutes and a few months later, it was increased to more than an hour. It now seems that the company could increase the time limit of this feature to an indefinite period, as per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |How to read deleted WhatsApp messages, hide blue tick and last seen

The cited source reported that the new development was found in WhatsApp’s v2.21.23.1 Android beta version. The report also noted that this feature is still under development, and users should not get excited about this new update until it is made available for all the beta testers. The cited source didn’t confirm when the feature could be released for users.

Currently, WhatsApp users get only one hour to delete messages from personal and group chats in the messaging chat. Once a message is deleted, the app displays a notification in the chat window, which says “This message was deleted.” Although, there are ways to check deleted WhatsApp messages too.

Besides, WABetaInfo also suggested that the iOS version of WhatsApp is getting a new video playback interface. With this, one will be able to pause or play the video in fullscreen, or close the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window. The feature is already visible to a few people who are using the v2.21.220.15 iOS beta version of the app. This feature is was rolled out for Android users in the month of October.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement