WhatsApp to make changes to ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature: Report

It seems WhatsApp will soon make changes to its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. The latest report from WaBetaInfo suggests that the company could extend the time limit for this feature.

The ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature was originally introduced back in 2017. It is currently one of the most useful and important features that the messaging service has offered to its users. This option saves anyone from the embarrassment if they have accidentally sent a wrong message to a group or an individual chat.

WhatsApp first offered the feature with a time limit of seven minutes and a few months later, it was increased to more than an hour. It now seems that the company could increase the time limit of this feature to an indefinite period, as per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo.

Also Read | How to read deleted WhatsApp messages, hide blue tick and last seen

The cited source reported that the new development was found in WhatsApp’s v2.21.23.1 Android beta version. The report also noted that this feature is still under development, and users should not get excited about this new update until it is made available for all the beta testers. The cited source didn’t confirm when the feature could be released for users.

Currently, WhatsApp users get only one hour to delete messages from personal and group chats in the messaging chat. Once a message is deleted, the app displays a notification in the chat window, which says “This message was deleted.” Although, there are ways to check deleted WhatsApp messages too.

Besides, WABetaInfo also suggested that the iOS version of WhatsApp is getting a new video playback interface. With this, one will be able to pause or play the video in fullscreen, or close the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window. The feature is already visible to a few people who are using the v2.21.220.15 iOS beta version of the app. This feature is was rolled out for Android users in the month of October.