WhatsApp to get multi-device support soon: What we know so far

The most frustrating thing about WhatsApp is its limited cross-platform support. Sure, WhatsApp is easily the best messaging app on the market right now but you can’t use the app on multiple devices. Well, it looks like WhatsApp is hard at introducing the feature in the near future.

As Twitter account, @WABetaInfo, that regularly tracks new WhatsApp features has reported, Multi-device support is currently being tested internally. Even though the report does not mention any concrete release date of the roll-out, we hope to see WhatsApp introducing this feature in the coming months.

WhatsApp multi-device support: Are we getting closer to the rollout?

It’s not the first time we’ve heard that WhatsApp is working on multiple mobile device support. In fact, WABetaInfo first discovered various hints of this feature back in November 2019. And earlier last month WABetaInfo had spotted some more hints for the feature inside of the latest Android beta version.

The multi-device support is said to be named as ‘Linked devices’ as it will allow users to log in on a new device by clicking on the ‘Link a new device’ button. At the moment, WhatsApp does not allow users to use the same account on multiple devices, a feature that’s already available on Telegram.

From now on WhatsApp is internally starting some important tests for the multi device feature.

It’s not available yet and there isn’t a release date: it could be next two months, four months, six months 🤷🏻‍♂️.. but it’s really positive that they have started to test it on the whole. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 2, 2020

Just to make it clear, WhatsApp account on multiple devices will be different than using WhatsApp on the Web. The new feature would need users to verify their accounts in the WhatsApp app on multiple devices. Given this feature is still in development, it’s not clear how this would work. The challenge, of course, for WhatsApp is how it makes the whole process secure.

