WhatsApp to end support for these platforms soon: Here’s the full list

WhatsApp will end support for certain Android and iOS devices. The Facebook-owned company said in a blog post that it is ending support for older operating systems, such as Nokia Symbian S60, and more. WhatsApp users on older OS will not be able to access their accounts or create a new one. Do note that users will not have the option of migrating their chat history between platforms. Instead, they will need to send chat history attached to an email.

WhatsApp will stop working on operating systems including, Android versions older than 2.3.3. People will not be able to create new WhatsApp accounts. The app will not be supported on devices running Android 2.1 (Eclair) and Android 2.2 (Froyo). In addition, WhatsApp will also pull support for Windows Phone 8.0 and older, iPhone 3GS/iOS 6 as well as Nokia Symbian S60.

WhatsApp is also ending support for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10. It is not surprising since BlackBerry itself has confirmed it will no longer be manufacturing or launching new smartphones, and the BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry OS have been abandoned. Instead new BlackBerry-branded phones are now manufactured by China-based TCL and powered by Android OS.

WhastApp has said the company will no longer actively develop for certain older OS systems and some features might stop functioning at any time. However, Nokia S40 will continue to support WhatsApp until December 31, 2018. On devices running Android versions 2.3.7 and older, the app will work until Febrary 1, 2020. Apple iOS 7 and older versions will also support WhatsApp until February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp users on older operating system are recommended to upgrade to newer Android devices running OS 4.0 or higher, iPhone running iOS 8 or higher as well as Windows Phone 8.1 or higher. “Once you have one of these devices, simply install WhatsApp and verify your phone number on the new device. Keep in mind that WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

