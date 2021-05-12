scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Most read

WhatsApp to add ‘End-To-End Encrypted Backups’ option: All you need to know

The screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo shows that no one, including WhatsApp, will be able to access your private chats if you enable the 'End-To-End Encrypted Backups' option.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2021 12:56:15 pm
WhatsApp, WhatsApp tips, WhatsApp tricks, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp chat backup, how to backup WhatsApp chats, WhatsApp news, WhatsApp update, messaging appWhatsApp to add 'End-To-End Encrypted Backups' option: All you need to know

WhatsApp is soon expected to add the ‘End-To-End Encrypted Backups’ option in the messaging app. The screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo shows that no one, including WhatsApp, will be able to access your private chats if you enable this option. This seems like a great addition as many people are concerned about backing up chats to a third-party app. In case you are unaware, WhatsApp lets you back up all your chats to Google Drive.

The screenshots suggest that WhatsApp will add the “Encrypt your Backup” option in the Chat Backup section. The cited source has spotted this feature in WhatsApp’s 2.21.10.2 Android version. To enable the encryption feature for chat backups, you will be required to set a password.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

When you restore WhatsApp on any device, you will be asked to type the registered passcode to decrypt it and nobody can see its content because the end-to-end encryption protects it from unauthorized access.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When the feature to encrypt chat backups is enabled, WhatsApp will also give an option to Change Password or Disable Encryption. The cited source says “the password is private and it won’t be shared with WhatsApp or Facebook.”

It is important to note that WhatsApp won’t be able to help you restore an encrypted end-to-end backup if you lose the password, according to a report by WaBetaInfo. “It also seems WhatsApp will give the possibility to create a recovery key, useful when you lose the password or you want to restore that backup,” the report added.

The encryption feature for backups is still under development as “WhatsApp is working on it to prevent any bug when it will be released.”

Besides, WhatsApp is also rumoured to add an option to make it easier to search for Stickers. The feature will help show suggestions for the user based on what they type in the chatbox. The feature is still reportedly under development, and it might be made available soon in a future update for both Android and iOS platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x