WhatsApp to add 'End-To-End Encrypted Backups' option: All you need to know

WhatsApp is soon expected to add the ‘End-To-End Encrypted Backups’ option in the messaging app. The screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo shows that no one, including WhatsApp, will be able to access your private chats if you enable this option. This seems like a great addition as many people are concerned about backing up chats to a third-party app. In case you are unaware, WhatsApp lets you back up all your chats to Google Drive.

The screenshots suggest that WhatsApp will add the “Encrypt your Backup” option in the Chat Backup section. The cited source has spotted this feature in WhatsApp’s 2.21.10.2 Android version. To enable the encryption feature for chat backups, you will be required to set a password.

When you restore WhatsApp on any device, you will be asked to type the registered passcode to decrypt it and nobody can see its content because the end-to-end encryption protects it from unauthorized access.

When the feature to encrypt chat backups is enabled, WhatsApp will also give an option to Change Password or Disable Encryption. The cited source says “the password is private and it won’t be shared with WhatsApp or Facebook.”

It is important to note that WhatsApp won’t be able to help you restore an encrypted end-to-end backup if you lose the password, according to a report by WaBetaInfo. “It also seems WhatsApp will give the possibility to create a recovery key, useful when you lose the password or you want to restore that backup,” the report added.

The encryption feature for backups is still under development as “WhatsApp is working on it to prevent any bug when it will be released.”

Besides, WhatsApp is also rumoured to add an option to make it easier to search for Stickers. The feature will help show suggestions for the user based on what they type in the chatbox. The feature is still reportedly under development, and it might be made available soon in a future update for both Android and iOS platforms.