WhatsApp to a new disappearing chats feature soon: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new disappearing chats feature. According to WaBetaInfo, this mode will be available for both one-on-one chats and groups on WhatsApp. This feature is an expansion to the already existing disappearing messages feature.

The upcoming disappearing chats feature “will automatically convert new chat threads to ephemeral chat.” One will find this in the Privacy settings. After enabling it, all the messages in every new chat or group will reportedly disappear after a short period of time.

If one does want their messages to get deleted, then they will have to keep the disappearing chats feature off. The cited source says WhatsApp will notify users when disappearing messages mode is enabled in a new chat.

WaBetaInfo had earlier said reported that both Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart confirmed that this feature will soon be available on the platform. The feature is currently visible in the 2.21.18.7 WhatsApp beta version. It will first be available for Android users.

Currently, WhatsApp has Disappearing Messages and View Once features. The latter lets you send a photo, which will disappear once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat. But, you will have to select View Once media each time you want to send a view once photo or video.

Users also get to set disappearing mode for each chat manually. You get the option to set a time limit on messages after which they will disappear automatically from the chat. Your old messages don’t get deleted and remain intact.