WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to create and send custom stickers

Last year, WhatsApp added a new stickers feature to the app. But the stickers offered inside the app are limited in quantity and are not personal. To expand the database of stickers on your smartphone, you can download and install various sticker packs from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

However, even downloading various sticker packs does not bring the personal connect that users can get by creating and sending stickers created by themselves. Today we will be teaching you how to create your own stickers and send them to your WhatsApp contacts.

Before we start, know that the official way to create stickers as detailed by WhatsApp here is very difficult for a general user. So we will be showing you a way to create stickers via a third-party app available on the Google Play Store. Follow the given steps to create a new stickerpack that you can use within WhatsApp:

* Download an app called ‘Sticker Maker’ from the Play Store on to your phone.

* Open the app and then tap on ‘Create a new stickerpack’.

* Now you will have to provide the stickerpack with a name and add your name under the author field. Adding an author name is optional.

* After this you will get 30 tiles, all of which you can fill up with images you want to create as Stickers.

* You can add images into the tiles by taking new photos, opening the gallery and selecting or by pressing the select file option and browsing your phone with a file manager.

* After selecting the photo, the app will then require you to cut them to size in three ways: Freehand, Square and Circle. After completing the crop, simply press done.

* After you have added three stickers, you can then add them directly into your WhatsApp by clicking on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button.

* After adding, you will be able to see your new stickers appear on the bottom of the list of stickers available on the app.

Keep in mind that such stickerpack creating apps require access to your gallery. If you are concerned about privacy, then you might not want to create stickers using such apps.

