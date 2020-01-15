WhatsApp, TikTok were top apps of 2019, top games list led by PUBG Mobiles: Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is out with its top apps and games of 2019 report and it shows WhatsApp was the most downloaded app across the globe last year, followed by the popular TikTok. Sensor Tower is out with its top apps and games of 2019 report and it shows WhatsApp was the most downloaded app across the globe last year, followed by the popular TikTok.

After almost five years, Google has taken the crown from Facebook’s head to become the top publisher of mobile apps. According to a report coming from Sensor Tower, an organic user acquisition service, Google’s win is due to downloads coming from emerging mobile-forward markets like India and Brazil.

Sensor Tower is out with its top apps and games of 2019 report and it shows WhatsApp was the most downloaded app across the globe last year, followed by the popular TikTok. In games, PUBG Mobile tops the list. Let’s take a quick look at the top apps and games on both the App Store and the Play Store during 2019 according to the Sensor Tower report.

Top apps of 2019

The chart was led by WhatsApp, which takes the top place to become the most downloaded app across the globe. The second app on the list was TikTok, which saw immense growth last year and was growing at a massive scale this year as well.

The third, fourth and the fifth spots are taken by Facebook apps Messenger, Facebook and Instagram, respectively. Next in the list are apps like: Likee, SHAREit, YouTube, SnapChat, Netflix, UC Browser, Spotify YouTube Music, PicsArt, Uber, Wish, Amazon, Helo, Hotstar and Twitter.

In quarter four of 2019, TikTok reached an all-time high with nearly 220 million downloads, which in turn resulted to a 24 per cent growth over quarter 3 of 2019 and a 6 per cent YoY growth. WhatsApp, which was the top app saw a growth of 29 per cent over quarter 3, 2019.

Top games of 2019

According to Sensor Tower report, Mobile Gaming was one of the most competitive in quarter four 2019.

As far as games are concerned, Call of Duty: Mobile game led the chart in quarter four of 2019, with over 180 million downloads. It must be noted that this was the best quarter for Call of Duty: Mobile game since the launch of Pokemon Go back in quarter three 2016. In 2019 overall, the PUBG Mobile took the top spot, closely followed by Garena Free Fire, both of which were battle royale games.

Next in the list are Subway Surfers, Fun Race 3D, Color Bump 3D, Call of Duty: Mobile, My Talking Tom 2, Run Race 3D, Sand Balls, Homescapes, Stack Ball, Aquapark.io, Tiles Hop, Sniper 3D, Mario Kart Tour, Candy Crush, Ludo King, Magic Tiles 3, Crowd City and Happy Glass.

According to Sensor Tower report, Mobile Gaming was one of the most competitive in quarter four 2019. No publisher was able to have more than three games in the top 20 list.

Top publishers of 2019

Google for the first time in over five surpassed Facebook, however, not by a huge margin. ByteDance was able to grab the number three spot in quarter four 2019, thanks to the immense popularity of its TikTok app. These three were followed by Say Games and AppLovin. Facebook was able to keep the crown for the top publisher for the year 2019.

The remaining 15 spots in the top 20 were taken by Voodoo, Tencent, Alibaba Group, Outfit7 Limited, Good Job Games, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Playgendary, Amazon, YY, InShot, Crazy Labs, Playrix, Amanotes and BabyBus.

Top categories iOS

Shopping overtook utilities to take the fourth spot on the list with a 15 per cent YoY growth, spurred by popular sales like Black Friday.

The games category saw an 11.3 per cent YoY growth on Apple’s App Store. Games took the top spot due to the already immense lead they had. Comparatively, other categories on a scale only saw a 6.6 per cent cumulated growth when compared to games.

Shopping overtook utilities to take the fourth spot on the list with a 15 per cent YoY growth, spurred by popular sales like Black Friday. Photo and video apps took the second spot, followed by entertainment.

Top categories Android

Coming to Android, Gaming was again the highest category with a 18.8 YoY growth, followed by tools, communication, social and entertainment, respectively. Tools saw a decrease in app installs by 6.9 per cent, communication saw a decline by 3.6 per cent, social saw an increase of 1.2 per cent, whereas, entertainment saw a decrease by 29.4 per cent.

Entertainment downloads decreased by 29.4 per cent, making it dip below 1 billion for the first time since quarter two 2017. This was majorly because of a 32 per cent decrease in India, which is the largest market for Entertainment apps.

Top performing countries

Even though India’s downloads saw a flat YoY growth, it still managed to maintain its top position as the largest market for app downloads. The US gained the second spot, with a 6 per cent YoY growth, followed by Brazil and Russia with 11 per cent and 9 per cent YoY growth, respectively. Russia passed Indonesia to regain the number 4 spot in quarter four 2019. Other countries on the list include Mexico, Turkey, Japan, Vietnam and Great Britain.

