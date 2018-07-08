WhatsApp tests ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ feature to curb fake news circulation: Report

The Facebook-owned social app, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ to limit spam circulation in its platform (Image Source: Reuters) The Facebook-owned social app, WhatsApp is said to be testing a new feature ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ to limit spam circulation in its platform (Image Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Suspicious Link Detection feature to curb spam messages from spreading on its platform. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun testing this new feature, and it is a part of beta version 2.18.204 for Android.

The Suspicious Link Detection feature is said to help users identify suspicious links shared within the platform. WABetaInfo cites that with the new feature WhatsApp will automatically detect whether the link that a user receives is redirecting to a fake or alternative website. The app will notify about a suspicious link with a ‘red label’ indicating about the spam. If a user still decides to open the link, WhatsApp will push an alert again asking the user if they want to proceed, the report notes. WAInfoBeta claims that every time the app analyses a link, it does it locally without sending any data packet to its servers.

Apparently, the previous Android beta version of WhatsApp brought a ‘Forwarded’ label to cut down the spread of fake information on the platform and help users identify forwarded messages.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app earlier this month was scrutinised for the rampant spread of fake information that allegedly led to the lynching of innocent lives in India. The ‘IT Ministry’ asked WhatsApp to take necessary actions to menace the spread of fake news on its platform.

WhatsApp has not shared any detail about the Suspicious Link Detection feature, however since WAInfoBeta which is known for keeping track of the app new addition, claims to be testing the new feature, Android beta users can expect its roll out in the near future.

