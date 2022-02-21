WhatsApp testing new voice calling interface for iOS beta users

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new voice calling interface on iOS devices. The feature was first spotted on Android back in December, when select beta testers got their hands on the update.

As stated by WABetaInfo, the feature is available as part of version 22.5.0.70 update, and brings the updated interface to some beta testers on the Apple ecosystem. When in group calls, WhatsApp separates the members onto different corners as cards and assigns real-time, colour-coded audio waveforms to each speaker.

Each caller gets assigned into separate cards and are pushed onto the corners of the screen. (Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Similar to Discord, the indicator will now inform users about active speakers and flatline when they stop talking. The report also mentions a background wallpaper feature for voice calls, though it cannot be edited at the moment.

A similar interface was being tested on Android recently, showing elements such as the contact name, profile picture, and call duration. UI buttons namely speaker, video call, mute, and end call are still positioned at the bottom of the screen – same as the upcoming iOS placement. The update has been marked as “compatible” and will be rolled out to iOS and Android users soon.

Recently, WhatsApp on iOS rolled out the ability to pause voice message recordings. The update removes the ‘stop recording’ button and replaces it with dynamic pause and resume buttons. As part of an iOS 15 update, the Meta-owned company had also enabled a Focus mode feature that only lets in messages and notifications from select contacts while in DND (do not disturb) mode.