WhatsApp testing new inline image notifications, biscuit sticker pack: Report

WhatsApp is possibly testing new inline image notification style to better align with Android 9 Pie for Google's Pixel lineup. But it could be helpful in order to preview the image instead of opening the message.

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp could be testing new inline images style for notifications, according to Android Police report.The inline images for notifications isn’t something new, but now it seems to support a new format where one can expand and collapse inline images.

However, this feature will only be available for devices running Android Pie. WhatsApp is possibly testing new features to better align with Android 9 Pie for Google’s Pixel lineup. The feature could be helpful in order to preview the image instead of opening the message.

Rest of the text will continue to show up above and below the preview. But notably enough, this feature doesn’t seem to work with videos and GIFs. However, they will keep showing in the form of small icons next to the text.

For pictures shared with WhatsApp groups, members running Android Pie can preview the image upon expansion. But upon collapsing the preview, it will shift to right side and a group icon will appear right next to it.

In a related news, WABetaInfo spotted a new sticker pack called Biscuit in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.18.291. Biscuit happens to be among the popular sticker pack in Facebook Messenger app for quite some time now, and it could be on the verge to come to WhatsApp in the future as well.

Previously, there was a report that WhatsApp could be ending support for Apple devices running iOS 7 and older. This will not affect the existing WhatsApp users having the app installed on their devices already. However, new users will not be able to install WhatsApp on Apple devices running iOS 7 or older.

