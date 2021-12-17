WhatsApp testing new in-app camera UI and other features

WhatsApp is testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices. The new interface changes how the camera looks when in action and allows users to see more of what they’re capturing. The app does this by changing the position of the Flash shortcut and redesign the button for the flash and switching the camera.

The row that showed recent pictures in the gallery above the shutter button is also now gone, allowing users to see more of the subject they are clicking. As per a report by WABetaInfo the change comes with WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.1.2 and beta users could soon see the feature in action.

The feature is expected to later come to the stable version of WhatsApp too, although this could take a while. It is however, still not clear if iOS users will also be getting the new update.

WhatsApp is also testing another new feature that will allow group admins to delete messages in their respective groups from all members. While the app currently offers the ability to delete messages that have already been sent, for both personal chats as well as group chats, the messages can only be deleted by the senders.

Here’s how to new admin-deleted messages will look like (Image Source: WABetaInfo) Here’s how to new admin-deleted messages will look like (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The new feature will give admins the power to delete messages sent by other users in the group, in addition to their own messages.

The messages deleted by an admin will have a different notice on it once deleted, as seen in a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo. The notice will now read “This was removed by an admin” if a message is deleted by an admin instead of the regular deleted message notice.

This feature was reportedly a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android, and while it is currently in the internal testing phase, it will likely come to beta testers soon.