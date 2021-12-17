scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

WhatsApp testing new in-app camera UI and other features

WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that will allow group admins to delete messages in groups from all members.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 17, 2021 12:10:13 pm
WhatsApp, WhatsApp news, WhatsApp features,Here are some features we could soon see come to WhatsApp. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp is testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices. The new interface changes how the camera looks when in action and allows users to see more of what they’re capturing. The app does this by changing the position of the Flash shortcut and redesign the button for the flash and switching the camera.

The row that showed recent pictures in the gallery above the shutter button is also now gone, allowing users to see more of the subject they are clicking. As per a report by WABetaInfo the change comes with WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.22.1.2 and beta users could soon see the feature in action.

Also Read |WhatsApp rolls out new voice message preview feature: Here’s how to enable it

The feature is expected to later come to the stable version of WhatsApp too, although this could take a while. It is however, still not clear if iOS users will also be getting the new update.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

WhatsApp is also testing another new feature that will allow group admins to delete messages in their respective groups from all members. While the app currently offers the ability to delete messages that have already been sent, for both personal chats as well as group chats, the messages can only be deleted by the senders.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp news, WhatsApp features, Here’s how to new admin-deleted messages will look like (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The new feature will give admins the power to delete messages sent by other users in the group, in addition to their own messages.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The messages deleted by an admin will have a different notice on it once deleted, as seen in a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo. The notice will now read “This was removed by an admin” if a message is deleted by an admin instead of the regular deleted message notice.

This feature was reportedly a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.22.1.1 for Android, and while it is currently in the internal testing phase, it will likely come to beta testers soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement