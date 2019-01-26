WhatsApp testing new features to brings changes to ‘Media’ menu

WhatsApp is testing out new features in its beta builds, according to a report by WABetaInfo. These features include changes to the ‘Media’ section, new options for viewing media in chat, new overflow menu, new single rotate option.

All these changes simplify the ‘Media’ menu and reduce the number of options seen by the users.

According to the report, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.18 brings revamped options for users to view the ‘Media’ section of an individual or group chat. Now, users while browsing images in the media section of a chat will see new options listed in the three dot menu located on the top right corner of the app. These options are named ‘Show in chat’, ‘Set as’ and ‘Rotate’.

The ‘show in chat’ option lets users trace the chat as to where the image was originally shared. The ‘set as’ option will let users choose if they want to set it as a group icon, wallpaper or as their profile photo.

Lastly, the ‘rotate’ option will let them rotate the image multiple times directly from the preview screen, rather than tapping rotate left or rotate right by opening the image.

It is yet unknown, as to when the company will bring these features to the open beta or the final build or WhatsApp.

In related news, WhatsApp for Android beta v2.19.21, which was spotted by WABetaInfo earlier, came with 21 new emojis and the remote activation of the fingerprint authentication feature, which was disabled in the company’s previous beta builds.