Saturday, May 14, 2022
WhatsApp testing new chat filters feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp is developing a new chat filters feature that will make navigation easier for business users.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 14, 2022 12:22:41 pm
whatsapp, whatsapp features, whatsapp business,Check out what's new with the upcoming chat filters feature on WhatsApp. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new chat filters feature for all users. The instant messaging platform’s new feature will be exclusive to business accounts and allow them to manage multiple chats more efficiently. Here’s all you need to know about the feature.

As per a new report by WABetaInfo, the chat filters feature will come to Android, Desktop and iOS users and let them find chats quicker. The filters will include options like unread chats, contacts, non-contacts and groups. Selecting one of these options will only show those chats on your screen, helping you navigate faster.

“As you can see in this screenshot, the filter button is visible to business accounts when tapping the search bar on Desktop: thanks to this feature, WhatsApp is making it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups,” the report said.

Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages,” it added.

A screenshot of the feature also shows how it will look when implemented. Check it out below.

whatsapp, whatsapp features Here’s how chat filters will look on WhatsApp. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The chat filters feature is currently in beta and currently can only be used by WhatsApp Desktop beta v2.2216.40. The feature is set to come to stable versions of WhatsApp Business later, along with other features that the platform has been developing, including quick replies and identification of ‘legal’ names of those who have enabled UPI payments in the app.

