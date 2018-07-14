WhatsApp testing Mark as Read, Mute chat for notifications panel: Everything to know

WhatsApp is testing two new shortcut for notifications panel -Mark as Read and Mute. WhatsApp is testing two new shortcut for notifications panel -Mark as Read and Mute.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new ‘Mark as Read’ feature that will allow users to mark a message from the notification panel itself. The ability to mute a chat from the notification centre is also being tested, according to a report in WABetaInfo. The ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut has been spotted in WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.214. However, beta testers might not be able to access it given the feature is currently under development.

WhatsApp’s ‘Mark as Read’ essentially lets users mark a message as read directly from the notifications centre, without even opening the chat or the app. Currently, users only get ‘Reply’ option for WhatsApp messages in the notifications panel. Of course, the Reply option will still be there. A new button called ‘Mark as Read’ will be added in the WhatsApp notification shortcut.

In addition, WhatsApp is testing a mute feature as well. As per report, users will be able to mute a chat directly from the notifications panel, without opening the WhatsApp app. So, it looks like the notifications panel might soon be updated with two new options – ‘Mark as read’ and ‘Mute’. The features are expected to be made available to beta testers soon, followed by a public roll out.

Also Read: WhatsApp and fake news : Video might be true, but accompanying text is not, says BoomLive editor

WhatsApp recently made available its ‘Forwarded’ label in a move to curb spreading of fake news and spam on its platform. The label helps users identify whether a message has been composed by the sender or simply forwarded, a move that will likely help control mass forward of fake news. Apart from text, the label also works for photos and videos. In addition, WhatsApp is also testing ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ feature that will warn users of links leading to a fake or alternative site with a red label.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd