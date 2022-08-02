WhatsApp testing feature to let admins delete messages for all: Could it help fight misinformation?

August 2, 2022 10:26:25 am
WhatsApp groups are great. They bring together multiple users in one channel where everything from messages to media can be shared. However, some messages can be a problem in group chats. Many times, there is plain and simple misinformation being spread through WhatsApp forwards in larger family groups and even groups with friends, neighbours, etc.
But WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will be a handy solution for admins to get rid of unwanted messages in a group. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 by WABetaInfo. It is currently rolling out to a small number of testers and could soon come to stable versions. Admin-deleted messages will also be denoted with a bubble stating that the messages was taken down by an admin.
The feature will allow admins to delete messages for everyone in the group. Currently, admins can only delete messages for themselves, just like every other member in the group. Admins and group members can only delete a message for everyone if they sent it themselves. This, however, leaves any problematic messages very visible in the group, for everyone to see.
In cases where someone may have sent inappropriate media in a group, a reply message asking for people to stay clear of it may not be the most effective, as people will often see it after the inappropriate message, in order. WhatsApp’s new feature will prove helpful in such cases, allowing admins to cut down problematic messages/media before other members of the group see/spread it further.
Subscriber Only Stories
The simple feature could also help with curbing the spread of misinformation in India, where WhatsApp forwards run rampant, spreading fake news on everything from politics to COVID-19. Messages that contain any misleading information, either via text or images and videos, can now be stopped by admins from spreading any further. This of course, doesn’t help groups where even the admins are not fact checkers or those who themselves promote disinformation. But the addition of the feature is a good start for the popular communication platform.
It could also ensure that admins ensure that groups stick to the conversations for which they were started. For instance, admins of a parenting group can make sure that the conversation remains strictly around the topic, instead of veering off into other domains such as politics, etc which can lead to a lot of unnecessary discussions.
Either way, this looks like an interesting feature. Hopefully, WhatsApp will roll it out soon for all users.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Latest News
Delhi HC quashes FIR against man found with live bullet at IGI, directs him to give mosquito repellant and hand sanitiser to school kids
Pune Inc: A city-based startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
India vs West Indies: 3rd T20I also to be delayed by 90 minutes
IBPS PO 2022 application process begins; check application details, exam pattern
Aamir Khan defends 17-year age gap between him and Mona Singh as she plays his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Agar main Mona hota toh…’
The next Nothing Phone could be a ‘Lite’ version, without the Glyph lights: Report
Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand
Are there any side effects of drinking tea on an empty stomach every morning?
Delhi News Live: Liquor shops shut on Monday; Nigerian national is Delhi’s second monkeypox case
Alia Bhatt on north-south debate: ‘All south films have not worked, similarly some Hindi films have done well too’
Stock Market Today: Sensex slips over 100 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,300-mark
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to attend key Congress meeting in Karnataka today