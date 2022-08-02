scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

WhatsApp testing feature to let admins delete messages for all: Could it help fight misinformation?

An upcoming WhatsApp feature could allow group admins more control over group chats, allowing them to delete misleading or inappropriate messages for everyone. 

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 10:26:25 am
whatsapp, whatsapp news, whatsapp features,WhatsApp could soon allow group admins to delete messages by other members, for everyone. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp groups are great. They bring together multiple users in one channel where everything from messages to media can be shared. However, some messages can be a problem in group chats. Many times, there is plain and simple misinformation being spread through WhatsApp forwards in larger family groups and even groups with friends, neighbours, etc.

But WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will be a handy solution for admins to get rid of unwanted messages in a group. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 by WABetaInfo. It is currently rolling out to a small number of testers and could soon come to stable versions. Admin-deleted messages will also be denoted with a bubble stating that the messages was taken down by an admin.

The feature will allow admins to delete messages for everyone in the group. Currently, admins can only delete messages for themselves, just like every other member in the group. Admins and group members can only delete a message for everyone if they sent it themselves. This, however, leaves any problematic messages very visible in the group, for everyone to see.

Also Read |WhatsApp will soon let you hide your ‘Online’ indicator

In cases where someone may have sent inappropriate media in a group, a reply message asking for people to stay clear of it may not be the most effective, as people will often see it after the inappropriate message, in order. WhatsApp’s new feature will prove helpful in such cases, allowing admins to cut down problematic messages/media before other members of the group see/spread it further.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
WhatsApp admin delete Here’s how the feature will look like in action. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The simple feature could also help with curbing the spread of misinformation in India, where WhatsApp forwards run rampant, spreading fake news on everything from politics to COVID-19. Messages that contain any misleading information, either via text or images and videos, can now be stopped by admins from spreading any further. This of course, doesn’t help groups where even the admins are not fact checkers or those who themselves promote disinformation. But the addition of the feature is a good start for the popular communication platform.

It could also ensure that admins ensure that groups stick to the conversations for which they were started. For instance, admins of a parenting group can make sure that the conversation remains strictly around the topic, instead of veering off into other domains such as politics, etc which can lead to a lot of unnecessary discussions.

Either way, this looks like an interesting feature. Hopefully, WhatsApp will roll it out soon for all users.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:26:25 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Express Townhall

'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Pune Inc | Every Tuesday

A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement