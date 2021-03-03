WhatsApp is testing disappearing photos feature: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp is testing the disappearing photos feature, which will reportedly be rolled out soon. The messaging service already lets you send disappearing messages. WaBetaInfo has shared the screenshots of the feature, which suggest that a photo will disappear once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat.

The screenshots also reveal that to send a disappearing photo, you need to choose photos from the gallery. Once selected, you will have to tap on the clock-like icon, which the app will display near the “Add a caption” bar. You are then all set to send disappearing photos to a contact. Users can see this process in the screenshots below.

WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn’t implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet. Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

The new disappearing photos feature works just like Instagram. The latter also lets you send self-destructing photos. After someone opens a disappearing photo or video you’ve sent them on Instagram, the message is no longer visible in their inbox unless you have allowed a replay of your message.

WaBetaInfo has also reported that one won’t be able to export or save self-destruct photos from WhatsApp. In simpler terms, a WhatsApp user won’t get an option to save the disappearing photo in their phone’s gallery or forward them to other contacts. The cited source also asserted that the company hasn’t yet implemented the screenshot detection feature for self-destructing photos.

Apparently, WhatsApp “doesn’t really like the idea” of screenshot detection. Though, the stable update may have this detection feature, as hinted by WaBetaInfo. The platform will reportedly release the disappearing photos feature for both iOS and Android users.

Besides, WhatsApp just recently rolled out a new feature that lets you import custom animated sticker packs. The messaging app already allows you to use third-party stickers, but the latest update adds the ability to use animated sticker packs. One can use a third-party app called Sticker Maker, which allows you to create static or animated sticker packs and use them on WhatsApp.

Users will have to add at least three stickers in a pack for it to be imported to messaging app. The feature is available in countries like Brazil, India and Indonesia. In order to use this feature, you need to be on WhatsApp version 2.21.3.19 or newer on Android and 2.21.31.2 or newer on iOS.