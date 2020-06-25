WhatsApp begins testing animated stickers for Android, iOS

The animated stickers feature can be divided into three parts. (Image: Android Police) The animated stickers feature can be divided into three parts. (Image: Android Police)

WhatsApp is testing out a new feature for Android and iOS, called animated stickers. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new animated stickers feature will allow users to send animated stickers to their contacts.

The feature is being tested in WhatsApp v2.20.194.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.70.26 beta for iOS. Users need to be on these specific beta versions to test out the feature.

To recall, WhatsApp started supporting stickers back in 2019. The public version of the app currently offers users its own default sticker packs. It also allows users to download and send third-party ones.

According to the report, the animated stickers feature can be divided into three parts. These parts include the ability to send and receive animated stickers, import animated stickers from third-party apps, and the ability to download animated stickers from WhatsApp store. The ability to import animated stickers from third-party apps, and the ability to download animated stickers from WhatsApp store, are currently not active for beta users.

In a separate report by Android Police, it is being said that users can download default sticker packs from WhatsApp. As of now, five sticker packs available on the WhatsApp Store are Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums and Bright Days. However, none of these sticker packs are visible in the store until and unless a contact sends you a sticker from each pack.

If someone with a beta version of the app were to send you an animated sticker, it would not play and instead would be shown as a normal image. However, if you too were using the beta version, the stickers would animate as soon as you open them up.

