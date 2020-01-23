WhatsApp Animated Stickers, Delete Messages features: Here’s how they will work

WhatsApp will introduce new features in 2020: Here are some of the expected ones. WhatsApp will introduce new features in 2020: Here are some of the expected ones.

WhatsApp finally launches Dark mode for Android beta users on Wednesday. The dark theme — as the messaging platform likes to call it — comes with the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.20.13. This means not all WhatsApp users will be able to use the Dark mode right now. The messaging platform will possibly roll out the Dark mode feature to all users after testing it properly in beta. After the Dark mode update, WhatsApp now brings 2.20.14 update for Android beta.

Here’s how the new WhatsApp Dark mode feature works

How WhatsApp Animated Stickers will work

The new 2.20.14 update shows trace of yet another most awaited Animated Stickers feature. According to a report from WABetaInfo this Android Stickers feature isn’t available to all users of WhatsApp for Android beta. It is available only for select users. The update shows some animated sticker packs giving users an idea of how this feature will work and make the messaging experience even more engaging.

The report states, “unfortunately, the Animated Stickers feature is not publicly available in the 2.20.14 but WhatsApp is now working on small improvements.” It further reveals that with the feature WhatsApp will add a tiny play icon next to a sticker pack indicating that it includes animated stickers as well. This play button will also help users differentiate between animated stickers and non-animated ones.

WhatsApp Animated Stickers. (Image: WABetaInfo) WhatsApp Animated Stickers. (Image: WABetaInfo)

More details on WhatsApp Animated Stickers

The Animated Stickers should work similar to normal stickers. This means, WhatsApp will provide animated sticker packs and the users will just need to download them to use or send to friends on the messaging platform. WhatsApp is yet to reveal the official launch timeline of the Animated Stickers feature.

WhatsApp Delete Messages. (Image: WABetaInfo) WhatsApp Delete Messages. (Image: WABetaInfo)

How Delete Messages feature will work

The WhatsApp for Android beta 2.20.14 update also shows details about the upcoming Delete Messages feature. The update brings a “Delete Messages” option in the Settings menu. It shows that the WhatsApp users will be able to easily enable or disable the WhatsApp Delete Messages option. No details on when the Delete Messages feature will be available to all users.

As the name suggests, the Delete Messages feature will automatically delete after a set time period. It will work how WhatsApp status works, deletes automatically after 24hours. Users will need to set a time for the deletion of the selected message. Past reports have revealed that this feature will work only for Groups.

Both Animated Stickers and Delete for Messages features will be available for all WhatsApp users in the days to come.

