Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

WhatsApp testing new feature that lets users hide online status

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that will let users hide their online status from others. Here's how you can enable it.

WhatsApp new featureWhatsApp has added several functionalities to the platform in the last few months. (Image Source: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp developers have been testing and adding several new features like the ability to search for messages by date and viewing status from the chat list. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users hide their online status from others.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to a handful of users who have signed up for the Google Play Beta Program and have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android 2,22,20.9.

To find the new feature, users will need to open WhatsApp settings and head over to the ‘Privacy’ section under ‘Account’ and check the ‘Last seen and online’ option. There are two options to choose from under the last seen and online.

The ‘ Everyone’ option is pretty self-explanatory and let’s see everyone see if you are online or not. The second one changes the online status to ‘same as last seen’, which means only those who can see your last seen will be able to see if you are online. If you have set your ‘last seen’ to nobody, then no one will be able to see if you are online.

It looks like the developers are currently rolling out the new feature to a few beta testers. In case you are unable to update to WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.20.9, v2.22.20.7 is also compatible with the update.

However, there is no word on when the update will be rolled out to other beta testers, so it might take a while before it is available in the normal version of WhatsApp.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:29:59 am
