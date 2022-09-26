scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

WhatsApp testing a new feature that lets users connect to an Android tablet

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let iPhone and Android users connect their existing account to an Android tablet.

WhatsAppWhatsApp users might soon be able to use the app on an Android tablet. (Image Source: File/AP)

Earlier this month, WhatsApp added a bunch of new features like the ability to search messages by date and hide online status to the beta app. The developers were also testing some features like the ability to pick up WhatsApp calls on WearOS and the much-anticipated edit message feature.

Now, a report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp Beta v2.22.21.5 and v2.22.21.6 will let users link an Android tablet to an existing WhatsApp account. The feature first surfaced back in May this year and has been under development ever since.

The companion mode lets users link their WhatsApp account to a secondary device like a tablet. Users will soon be able to use a single on up to four devices. To do so, you need to install WhatsApp on an Android tablet, head over to ‘Settings’, tap on ‘Linked Devices’ and scan the QR Code from the tablet.

Also Read |Here’s how to make UPI Payments on WhatsApp in four easy steps

However, you will need an active internet connection if you want to sync the chats from your phone to the tablet. Once done, users will be able to use WhatsApp without an internet connection on the phone. Since all you need to do is scan the QR code from the Android tablet, iPhone users will be able to link their accounts to an Android tablet as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose

But it looks like the feature is still in the early stages of development, which means some features like live location and communities might not work straight away. Also, it is currently available to select beta testers right now, so it might take a while before you are able to link your Android tablet to your WhatsApp account.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 04:31:05 pm
Next Story

NGMA fosters inclusivity: Guided tour in sign language, catalogue in Braille

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement