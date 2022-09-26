WhatsApp testing a new feature that lets users connect to an Android tablet

Earlier this month, WhatsApp added a bunch of new features like the ability to search messages by date and hide online status to the beta app. The developers were also testing some features like the ability to pick up WhatsApp calls on WearOS and the much-anticipated edit message feature.

Now, a report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp Beta v2.22.21.5 and v2.22.21.6 will let users link an Android tablet to an existing WhatsApp account. The feature first surfaced back in May this year and has been under development ever since.

The companion mode lets users link their WhatsApp account to a secondary device like a tablet. Users will soon be able to use a single on up to four devices. To do so, you need to install WhatsApp on an Android tablet, head over to ‘Settings’, tap on ‘Linked Devices’ and scan the QR Code from the tablet.

Also Read | Here’s how to make UPI Payments on WhatsApp in four easy steps

However, you will need an active internet connection if you want to sync the chats from your phone to the tablet. Once done, users will be able to use WhatsApp without an internet connection on the phone. Since all you need to do is scan the QR code from the Android tablet, iPhone users will be able to link their accounts to an Android tablet as well.

But it looks like the feature is still in the early stages of development, which means some features like live location and communities might not work straight away. Also, it is currently available to select beta testers right now, so it might take a while before you are able to link your Android tablet to your WhatsApp account.