scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Must Read

WhatsApp subscription plan to bring extra features to Business accounts

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an optional subscription plan that will offer extra benefits to WhatsApp Business users including the ability to add more linked devices.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 20, 2022 1:06:08 pm
WhatsApp, whatsapp business, whatsapp beta,WhatsApp Business users will soon be able to get additional features via a subscription. Read all about it here. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp has always been a free-for-all messaging service, but it now seems that the Meta-owned instant messaging app will be launching its first paid service. A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp Business users will be able to make use of a subscription plan in the future that will provide users extra features.

The subscription plan will, however, be an optional addition and those who do not require the perks offered by the plan will reportedly be able to use WhatsApp Business as is with the current feature-set.

WhatsApp Business subscription plan: What’s new?

As per the report, WhatsApp is planning to add a number of features to the paid subscription service, one of which will be the ability to add more devices with the ‘linked devices’ feature that allows you to use the same WhatsApp Web account on multiple PCs via browsers in addition to your main smartphone. The ‘linked devices’ feature works even when your main phone doesn’t have network connectivity.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

While WhatsApp currently lets you link up to four devices, the subscription service will take that limit to 10 devices, which as you can imagine will be ideal for business accounts, where members of a team may be using multiple devices to talk to customers.

The subscription plan is not available as of right now, but will be available in a future update of WhatsApp Business beta for Android and iOS. More features that will be relevant to business accounts apart from extra linked devices are expected to be added later on as well.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement