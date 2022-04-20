WhatsApp subscription plan to bring extra features to Business accounts

WhatsApp has always been a free-for-all messaging service, but it now seems that the Meta-owned instant messaging app will be launching its first paid service. A new report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp Business users will be able to make use of a subscription plan in the future that will provide users extra features.

The subscription plan will, however, be an optional addition and those who do not require the perks offered by the plan will reportedly be able to use WhatsApp Business as is with the current feature-set.

WhatsApp Business subscription plan: What’s new?

As per the report, WhatsApp is planning to add a number of features to the paid subscription service, one of which will be the ability to add more devices with the ‘linked devices’ feature that allows you to use the same WhatsApp Web account on multiple PCs via browsers in addition to your main smartphone. The ‘linked devices’ feature works even when your main phone doesn’t have network connectivity.

While WhatsApp currently lets you link up to four devices, the subscription service will take that limit to 10 devices, which as you can imagine will be ideal for business accounts, where members of a team may be using multiple devices to talk to customers.

The subscription plan is not available as of right now, but will be available in a future update of WhatsApp Business beta for Android and iOS. More features that will be relevant to business accounts apart from extra linked devices are expected to be added later on as well.