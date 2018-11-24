WhatsApp Stickers for Android, iOS: How to create your own, add favourites and more

WhatsApp stickers were made available for everyone on Android and iOS last month. Since launch, stickers quickly became popular, especially during the festival season. In India, which is the largest user base for WhatsApp, more stickers in regional languages were circulated on the platform. The feature is open to third-party, which means developers from around the world can create and add stickers for WhatsApp.

In addition to the quirky sticker packs that WhatsApp offers, users can create their own personalised stickers as well. So they can have a custom sticker of say, their pet or themselves or anything else from their phone’s photo gallery. The Facebook-owned company is also looking to add search for stickers, a feature that was spotted on Android beta.

Let us take a look at how to make your own stickers and add to WhatsApp, how to send and everything else you need to know:

WhatsApp Stickers: How to get

To be able to use sticker packs, WhatsApp Android users need to update to version 2.18.329. In iOS, the feature is included in version 2.18.100 of WhatsApp. Sticker for WhatsApp was launched with 12 free packs such as Cuppy by Minseung Song, Bibimbap Friends by Pete Ellison, Biscuit by Ghostbot etc. Once downloaded, these sticker packs will be available offline as well.

WhatsApp Stickers: How to send stickers to contacts

To start using stickers on WhatsApp for Android, follow these steps:

• Open keyboard in a chat, where users should see a new sticker button at the bottom left.

• A new Stickers tab will open when users click on the sticker button.

• The Stickers tab has a dedicated icon for the recently used stickers, starred, favourites followed by sticker packs that the user has downloaded. Users can mark their favourite stickers by tapping on the star option.

• WhatsApp also has a Sticker Store that one can access by tapping the + icon at the top. Here, users can select the sticker packs they want to download

• One can download as many sticker packs they like.

• Next, users can simply select the sticker they want to share and send to chat.

• WhatsApp stickers can be accessed from WhatsApp Web as well app.

WhatsApp stickers: How to create your own stickers, add to WhatsApp

WhatsApp does not exactly let you create and add your own stickers, but third-party apps do. One such app is ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ that lets you turn any photo into a sticker. You can create stickers of photos from your phone’s gallery or Drive, Google Photos etc. So how to use this app? Let us take a look:

The first step is to obviously download the ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ app, available on Google Play Store. Before you get started, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, you can create your own sticker pack with up to 30 stickers in one pack. Once the pack is added to WhatsApp, you can not edit or add stickers to it. So, for instance, if you have published a sticker pack with just five stickers in it, you can not add more stickers to the same pack. To do so, you will need to create a new sticker pack and add as a different one on WhatsApp.

• Open the ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ app and click on “Create a new sticker pack” option.

• Enter the sticker pack’s name and author.

• A new page that lets you add up to 30 custom stickers of your own will open. Do note that the icon on top will be the tray icon or the icon which will appear as an identifier for you sticker pack in WhatsApp.

• Now, click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery.

• You can crop images to select the portion you want as a sticker. In case you go wrong with cropping somewhere, there is an option to restart the process. Once cropped, it will be added as one of the stickers in your sticker pack.

• Finally, click on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ option at the bottom right corner and confirm to publish.

• Once users publish sticker pack, it will automatically show up in WhatsApp and your sticker pack in the app will be identified with the tray icon.

• These stickers can be sent across to your contacts and friends, who will also be able to view sticker pack’s name as well as author.

• The recipients will be able to forward the stickers to their contacts.

WhatsApp stickers: Stickers search to roll out soon?

WhatsApp could add a search feature for stickers on Android and the feature is currently under development, according to a WABetaInfo report. Sticker search will reportedly let users search for individual stickers packs, similar to how search is available for emojis, GIFs etc.

A new lens icon will be added on the bottom left corner of the stickers tab, clicking on which will open the search bar. Here, users can search for individual sticker packs. The feature will make it easier to search for stickers, especially as WhatsApp intends to add more sticker packs in the coming months.