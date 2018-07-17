WhatsApp Stickers coming soon? Preview spotted on Android beta

WhatsApp might soon get its own stickers, and the sticker preview is reportedly live on Android beta. WhatsApp might soon get its own stickers, and the sticker preview is reportedly live on Android beta.

WhatsApp might soon get its own stickers, and the sticker preview is reportedly live on Android beta. According to a report on WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Sticker Store has a new updated pack, available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.218. Though stickers are expected to be available for everyone soon, an exact date is unclear at this point. New Stickers feature for WhatsApp was announced at the Facebook F8 annual developer conference this year.

Last month, WhatsApp Stickers was spotted for Android beta version 2.18.189, though the feature was under development and remotely disabled. Now, it looks like WhatsApp beta testers can also access Stickers. WhatsApp beta testers usually get features that are being tested, which might or might not make it to the public rollout. WhatsApp Sticker icon will apparently be added next to GIF button on the keyboard.

WhatsApp Sticker Store will get an updated sticker pack. WABetaInfo previously reported that just like on Facebook Messenger, Stickers on WhatsApp will be made available in packs. Users will require data to download a pack for the first time. Once the entire pack is downloaded, its stickers can be used offline as well. The report notes that WhatsApp Stickers will be available in four reaction packs – Lol, Love, Sad, and Wow. The Sticker album will be enabled in WhatsApp version 2.18.120.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.218:

1) Sticker preview!

2) When the WhatsApp Sticker Store has a new updated sticker pack, there will be a green dot on the “+” button.

3) Added the update button. [STICKERS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN FUTURE – NO RELEASE DATE AVAILABLE!!!] pic.twitter.com/m86vLp28zB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 16, 2018

With WhatsApp’s Sticker Reaction packs, users will be able to quickly select and send stickers to contacts right from within the app’s keyboard. WhatsApp users will be able to open a Sticker category in Stickers View and select to share with friends. A new heart icon will also be added in the Sticker View, which users can click on to view Lol, Love, Sad and Wow stickers category-wise. Of course, a different set of stickers for each category will be available on WhatsApp.

