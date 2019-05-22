WhatsApp Status will get ads in 2020, richer messaging formats for Businesses

WhatsApp Status, which is the equivalent of Instagram and Facebook Stories will get advertisements by the year 2020. This was revealed at an ongoing Facebook Marketing Summit taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Facebook has already said in the past that it will be bringing advertisements to the platform, and this latest information just confirms the timeline. Instagram Stories already had advertisements.

Matt Navarra, who is a social media consultant and commentator, posted on Twitter that WhatsApp Status will get ads in 2020 and that businesses on the platform will get support for richer messaging format options. It also looks like the WhatsApp product catalog will be integrated with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog.

Olivier Ponteville, who is the Head of Media at BeConnectAgency also posted details about the upcoming features on his Twitter page along with photos from the Facebook presentation. He posted images from the presentation, which showcase how ads will appear on WhatsApp in the Status feature. The richer former support will include Image+text along with PDF+ text support for businesses who use the messaging platform.

Check out the tweets below

Coming Soon to @WhatsApp… – WhatsApp Status (Stories) to get Ads in 2020 – WhatsApp for Businesses to get richer messaging format options – WhatsApp product catalog to be integrated with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog h/t + 📸 @Olivier_Ptv

at #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/Z5LsbADNbP — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 21, 2019

WhatsApp will bring Stories Ads in its status product in 2020. #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/OI3TWMmfKj — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

And richer message formats for businesses pic.twitter.com/QWFJ2PVF7i — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

WhatsApp product catalog will be integrated with already existing Facebook’s catalog. #FMS19 pic.twitter.com/ORVaijuDsr — Olivier Ponteville (@Olivier_Ptv) May 21, 2019

Last year in November, WhatsApp Vice President Chris Daniels had confirmed advertisements would be coming to the Status feature, pointing out that it would be the primary monetisation mode for the messaging platform.

Facebook has insisted that advertisements on the platform will not weaken the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo had earlier reported that the messaging service was already working on the feature for the iOS version of the app.

The advent of advertisements on WhatsApp will be a major departure from the vision of the company’s founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton, both of whom left Facebook last year over disagreements with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the future of the messaging service. Both Koum and Acton when they launched WhatsApp had promised users they would not allow advertisements on the service. However, by 2020 all of that looks set to change.