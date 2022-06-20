scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
WhatsApp might allow users to see Status updates straight from chat list like Instagram

Soon, users will be able to view others' status updates straight from the chat list, just like how it is possible with Instagram stories in the private message list of the app.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
June 20, 2022 11:20:32 am
The feature was spotted on a future build of WhatsApp Desktop. (Image credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a feature that will allow users to view the Status updates right within the chat list. This would be similar to how Instagram Stories of users can be viewed from the direct message list. The instant messaging and calling service is developing the feature to be released at a later date, according to WABetaInfo.

Screenshots obtained by WABetaInfo show how a status update published by a contact can be seen right within the chats list when the user is searching for chats and messages.

When the user clicks on the chat cell, the conversation is opened. But if the user clicks on the profile picture (with green “status rings” around it), the user’s status update shows up instead.

Image credit: WaBetaInfo

Once this update rolls out, users will no longer have to go to the “Status” tab in order to view others’ status updates. This could potentially push more users toward viewing status updates on WhatsApp.

Also Read |WhatsApp now lets you hide your Profile Picture, Last Seen and Status updates from some contacts

Do note that this screenshot is taken from a future build of WhatsApp Desktop. But the same feature will also probably be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. However, the release date for such a feature is unknown since it is still under development.

This new update comes just after WhatsApp brought out a new update that gives users new ways to hide profile picture, status updates and other information from people. The update, which is being rolled out to all devices, gives users granular control over who sees what information.

