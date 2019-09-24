WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories: Here’s how to share, things to keep in mind

Facebook announced its plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger earlier this year. Probably, the first step towards the goal is the addition of ‘from Facebook’ tag to WhatsApp. To integrate the two services more deeply, Facebook recently unveiled a feature, though only available for Android, that allows for sharing WhatsApp Status updates directly to Facebook Stories.

Instagram had his feature even before it came to WhatsApp. The cross-posting definitely makes it a more seamless experience for people who like to share ephemeral posts across the three platforms, barring the issue where WhatsApp Status shared as Facebook Stories appear as screenshots and not as regular posts. This means a link will not be clickable in Facebook Stories if a user has cross-posted a WhatsApp Status having an URL.

Status shared to Facebook will also disappear after 24 hours from the time they have been reshared. Another thing to note that Facebook Stories will continue to show until deleted even if a user decides to delete their original WhatsApp Status. So, how to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories?

Open the WhatsApp app and head to ‘My Status’. Next, users will need to click on the Hamburger icon next to the Status they want to share to Facebook. Tap on the ‘Share to Facebook’ option, which should show the user’s Facebook profile picture with their default privacy setting. At this point, the privacy settings can be changed as well to say, Public, Friends and connections, Friends, or Custom. Finally, click on ‘Share now’ to share the WhatsApp Status to Facebook Stories.

As of now, WhatsApp messaging service, which is used by 1.4 billion people worldwide is free of cost and Facebook intends to keep it that way, except for advertisements in Status that might be introduced soon. “WhatsApp does not make money. We’d like to at some point, see whether we can introduce ads in WhatsApp Status but we haven’t gotten there yet,” said Nick Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister and now Facebook Vice-President of global affairs and communications in an Express Adda on earlier this month.