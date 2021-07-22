scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
WhatsApp starts rolling out new interface for voice, video calls on iOS

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interfaced for video and voice calls on iOS, which looks closer to how the interface appear on FaceTime.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 12:13:41 pm
WhatsApp, WhatsApp calls, WhatsApp iOS calls, WhatsApp joinable calls, WhatsApp call how to join, How to join WhatsApp call after it starts, Join WhatsApp call later, Join WhatsApp call later onWhatsApp's new user interface is rolling out for audio, video calls on iOS. (Image screenshot of Indian Express)

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interfaced for video and voice calls on iOS, which looks closer to how the interface appear on FaceTime. Earlier this week, it had rolled out an option for users to join a group video or voice call after it had started, and the latest design changes are available for iOS.

The new design was spotted on iOS beta version as well. It is not clear when the Android version of WhatsApp will get this revamped design for voice/video calls. The new interface has all the options for muting, switching to a video call, adding others to a call in the form of a slideable menu at the bottom.

Version 2.21.140 of WhatsApp brings the new feature and design for iOS users. It also ensures that archived chats will now stay archived and muted when new messages arrive. Users can change the experience by going to Settings > Chats > Keep Chats Archived. The update also bring sticker suggestions to help users find relevant stickers that they have downloaded earlier when composing a message.

Users will need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp to get the new features. You might have to restart the app to see the new design and interface on video and audio calls.

How to join a WhatsApp call after it has started

Users will now see two options when they’re invited to a group call:  Join or Ignore.

If you hit Join, this will take you straight to the call. You can choose to tap ignore if you are busy.

Once you’re free to take the call, you can head over to the ‘Calls’ tab and jump right into the on-going call by tapping on join.

Before this feature was added, users who would miss a call notification would have to ask the caller to add them again to an ongoing call.

