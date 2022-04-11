WhatsApp will soon no longer save disappearing photos in the gallery by default

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that prevents users from automatically saving media that they are sending as disappearing chats. As per a new report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging service could be rolling out this update to all users shortly.

With the new change, WhatsApp will now automatically turn off the “media visibility” option for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android. This feature lets people view media in their phone’s gallery. The same change will be rolled out to iOS devices where the “Save to Camera Roll” option is automatically turned off for disappearing chats.

Also Read | WhatsApp could soon make texting, calling unsaved contacts much easier

This will prevent users from seeing disappearing images, videos and GIFs in their phone gallery/camera roll, until they manually choose to do so in WhatsApp’s settings. If you don’t change it, the setting will remain off.

A message like this will alert users of the change. (Image Source: WABetaInfo) A message like this will alert users of the change. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

The change will be beneficial to new WhatsApp users who may not want to see disappearing media among other pictures in their phone’s gallery/camera roll. Seeing possibly private images or videos among other pictures in your gallery that you may be showing off to your friends and family could be an embarrassing situation.

WhatsApp implementing restrictions on mass forwarding messages

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly beta testing a feature which will only allow users to forward already forwarded messages to one group at a time. In a recent beta, when a message is already marked as forwarded, it is no longer possible to forward it to more than one group and if users try they are met with an on-screen message that says, “Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat,” WABetaInfo said regarding the feature in a report.

This new restriction came just days after WhatsApp announced the rollout of some new voice message features to a wide range of Android devices. The new features included out of chat playback, the ability to pause and resume recording, draft preview, and fast playback. Some of these features were already available on iOS devices.