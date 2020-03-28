WhatsApp Status video time limit lowered to 16 secs to reduce load on servers: Report

WhatsApp sets video upload limit for Status to 16 seconds in India: Report WhatsApp sets video upload limit for Status to 16 seconds in India: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature for India wherein it is limiting users to post long videos as Status. According to the latest tweet by WABetaInfo the Facebook-owned messaging platform has set a time limit for videos to post on WhatsApp Status. It states that users in India will not be able to post videos that are longer than 16 seconds time duration as a WhatsApp Status update.

The report clarifies that WhatsApp is rolling out this feature especially for Indian users. This move is said to help in reducing the traffic on the servers. Given everyone is sitting at home due to the lockdown in India users are relying a lot on WhatsApp for chatting, voice and video calling and this has spiked the demand of the app.

Even though the story video time is being limited, the report does not state if WhatsApp will be limiting the number of videos that can be uploaded as stories. This will allow users to put longer videos with short cuts between them.

We tried to check out how the feature works. We uploaded around two 20 second videos — one on Android and another one on iOS — as WhatsApp Status and were able to post both of them. This could possibly be due to the phased rollout of the feature. WhatsApp is yet to officially announce the Status limit feature for videos.

We reached out to WhatsApp for a comment on the same. It hasn’t responded. We will update this space as soon as they respond.

You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed.

This is happening in India and it’s probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

In related news, YouTube recently reduced its default streaming quality to Standard Definition instead of High Definition, to help in the reduction of the network load that is extremely high at this point.

Microsoft and Sony have announced that they are currently throttling down the speeds of game downloads and updates during peak hours so as the network infrastructures can stay stable and do not have overloading issues.

