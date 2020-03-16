WhatsApp self-destructing message feature available for Android beta: How to use

WhatsApp self-destructing message feature for individual chat is available for beta users. (Image: Reuters) WhatsApp self-destructing message feature for individual chat is available for beta users. (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp is testing the self-destructing message feature for individual chat since last year but didn’t introduce it yet. A similar feature is available for groups wherein the sender of the message can delete it for everyone within a specific time period. The Delete for Everyone feature for groups doesn’t allow you to select a duration to self delete the message. The self-disappearing message feature for individual chat provides that option.

According to WABetaInfo WhatsApp self-destructing for individual chat is available for Android beta users now. We checked and haven’t received the feature in Android beta this possibly could mean that the feature is rolling out to users in a phased manner.

Currently, there are no official words from the messaging platform on the availability of the feature. It could be possible that WhatsApp will test the feature thoroughly before releasing it to the public given users are waiting to get this one for a long time now.

How WhatsApp self-destructing message feature works

Step 1: You will first need to update the WhatsApp beta app to the latest version. Yes, the newest version of the application brings the self-destructing feature. Ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi before updating the app.

Step 2: After updating open the WhatsApp app on the phone.

Step 3: Then head over to an individual chat and open it.

Here’s how WhatsApp self destructing message feature for individual chat works (Image: WABetaInfo) Here’s how WhatsApp self destructing message feature for individual chat works (Image: WABetaInfo)

Step 4: To enable the option you will then need to first click on the profile of the receiver of the message. Scroll down and there will a delete message option.

Step 5: The delete message option allows you to select duration from several options between 1hour to 1 year. The options available are: 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year. In case you don’t wish to use the feature there’s an option to switch it off as well. Just click on “Off” option. At the selected time the message will automatically delete itself.

How Delete for Everyone for group feature works

Step 1: The option is available for almost everyone now and hence you won’t need to update the app for it. Just open the app first.

Step 2: Select a group. Note that this feature is available only for group chats and not for individual chat.

Step 3: Then send a message and long tap on it until a prompt appears.

Step 4: If you wish to delete the sent message for everyone in the group select Delete for everyone option. In case you want to delete the message just for yourself click on Delete of Me option.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd